Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign a new striker if they cannot negotiate a lower fee for Benfica loan star Carlos Vinicius, according to football.london.

The 26-year-old joined Premier League club Tottenham from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan in the last summer transfer window.

Vinicius has scored ten goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Spurs so far but the club are said to be unwilling to trigger the option to buy him for £36m this summer.

The north London outfit are expected to try and negotiate a cheaper deal for the Brazilian forward with Benfica ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, Tottenham would look to sign a new striker if they cannot negotiate a lower transfer fee for Vinicius with the Portuguese top flight side.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been linked with a move for Southampton centre-forward Danny Ings, who is also wanted by Premier League table-toppers Manchester City.

Tottenham also have the option to promote players from within to bolster their strike force in the shape of Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett.

However, it remains to be seen if Spurs will place the responsibility of providing cover for Harry Kane on teenagers with little first team experience