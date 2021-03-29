Jermain Defoe has revealed that Ryan Jack is the toughest person among his Rangers team-mates and approaches every training session like he is taking to the pitch for an actual match.

The Gers have shown resilience and toughness throughout their title winning Scottish Premiership campaign this season as they dethroned arch rivals Celtic while maintaining an undefeated record in the league.

Rangers veteran Defoe, a leader at Ibrox, shares the dressing room with a squad that champions the Gers’ winning spirit, and has picked out players that he feels exhibits those qualities even on a daily basis.

Defoe has revealed that Jack is one player who embodies the toughness and winning mentality of the Glasgow giants every day, even in training while lauding defender Nikola Katic as another really tough individual.

Asked who he feels is the toughest among his Gers team-mates, Defoe told Rangers TV: “Jacko is tough, yes Jacko is a winner, I like that.

“Even in training everyday he is on it in training, he is tough.

“Niko [Katic], Niko is tough as well, like really tough.

“I say those two.”

Defoe added that Jack is the best trainer in their squad and approaches every training session with the seriousness of taking to the field for Rangers in a match.

“Jacko [is the best trainer]. Jacko is consistent.

“Jacko approaches every training session like it is a game and I love that, yes.”

Jack is currently sidelined with a knock to his calf and will be keen on returning to the pitch as soon as possible to help Rangers end the season on a strong note.