Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has backed his star player Tomas Soucek to find success in the Champions League, with West Ham United bidding to reach the competition for next season.

Soucek was called up to the Czech national team for the World Cup qualifiers after an impressive season for West Ham, in which he has scored nine Premier League goals in 29 appearances for the Hammers.

The 26-year-old bagged his first international hat-trick last week as the Czech Republic beat Estonia 6-2 in the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

Following his hat-trick, the West Ham star helped the Czech Republic draw 1-1 against number one ranked national team Belgium on Sunday.

West Ham are pushing to reach Champions League this season, as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League with 49 points, just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Silhavy praised Soucek’s qualities at the top level as he backed the West Ham star to succeed in the Champions League after he shone in the competition for Slavia Prague.

“Tomas plays very well in the Premier League”, he was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“I am really not surprised because he is really hard working.

“He’s already played in the Champions League for Slavia Prague and was very good but now he is even better.

“So I am convinced he can succeed in the Champions League with West Ham too.”

Soucek will hope to back up Silvahy’s confidence in him as he looks to help the Hammers earn Champions League qualification this season.