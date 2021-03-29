Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has hailed RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabtizer as a leader and an efficient midfielder, and feels Tottenham Hotspur moving for him would be clever.

Sabitzer is the captain of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and a regular starter for the Germans, but has his contract with the club coming to an end in the summer of 2022.

With the midfielder yet to sign a new contract with the German top flight side, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer.

Premier League giants Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the Austria international, who former Bundesliga star Fjortoft feels is a good leader and midfielder.

While Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race for Sabitzer, Fjortoft is impressed with Tottenham’s links with the player as he feels it would be a clever move on the part of Jose Mourinho’s side.

“Reports in Germany stating that Tottenham are after the Austrian midfielder“, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“Would be a very clever move, the 27-year-old is a leader and a very efficient midfielder.“

Sabitzer has scored seven goals and provided six assists from 31 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this season.