Barcelona are set to meet the representatives of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia this week to finalise the contract details ahead of his potential move in the summer.

The 20-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer and he has been clear about returning to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants wanted to sign him last year but they could not work out an agreement with Manchester City over a transfer fee.

Another attempt was made in January as well but Barcelona could not reach a consensus to sign him in the winter window by paying a small fee to Manchester City.

But an agreement is close to being done between his agents and Barcelona and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, another meeting is scheduled this week.

The Catalan giants will meet the defender’s representatives this week and it is being described as a decisive summit.

A broad agreement is in place between Garcia and Barcelona and they are now just trying to work out the final details.

Some details are still being worked upon but the two parties are hopeful of working out an agreement soon.

Several other clubs were also interested but Garcia never swayed away from his intention of trying to return to Barcelona.