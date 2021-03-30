Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is eager to join Barcelona when his contract with the Citizens comes to an end this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Argentina international joined Manchester City from La Liga club Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has helped the side to four Premier League titles so far.

Aguero is now set to put an end to his ten-year association with the Citizens, who confirmed on Monday that the striker will leave the club when his contract runs out this summer.

With the former Atletico Madrid set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade next season.

According to Sky Italia, the 32-year-old striker has set his eyes on returning to Spain and is eager to join Barcelona.

The Manchester City star has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan outfit recently but it is said that there is nothing formal between the two parties yet.

Barcelona are claimed to be keen to add Aguero to their ranks to replace Luis Suarez, who joined their league rivals Atletico Madrid last summer.

The Blaugrana also want to bring the Argentine to Camp Nou in an attempt to persuade skipper Lionel Messi to stay at the club.