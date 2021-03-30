Groningen technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus has revealed his club are currently in talks with Manchester City over extending defender Ko Itakura’s loan spell by one more year.

The centre-back is currently playing out his second consecutive season at Eredivisie outfit Groningen, having returned to the Netherlands club on a second loan spell from Manchester City last summer.

Itakura is a fixture in Danny Buijs’ squad having played all of their top flight games so far this season and Groningen’s deal-makers are firmly impressed with his performances.

Groningen technical director Fledderus has revealed his club are keen on extending Itakura’s stint at the club for a third year and are in talks with his parent club Manchester City.

However, Fledderus admitted several parties have to agree for Itakura to stay at Groningen for another season and are looking to get the Citizens, the player and his agent on board.

“We would like to keep him for another year and are in contact with Manchester City about this”, Fledderus told Dutch daily Het Dagblad van het Noorden.

“As mentioned, we intend to keep him after this season, but several parties have to agree on that.

“Not only Manchester City, but also Ko himself and his agent.”

Itakura’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to end in the summer of 2022 and Groningen do not have an option to buy the player.