Carlo Ancelotti has insisted on the need for his side to be consistent in each facet of the game as he hopes to deliver improved football at Everton.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach arrived at Everton in December 2019 with a glittering trophy cabinet that includes league titles in Europe’s top five leagues, as well as multiple Champions Leagues on his managerial CV.

Since taking the reins at Goodison, Ancelotti boasts the highest win percentage of any permanent Everton manager since Howard Kendall, with a 49 per cent win ratio.

Everton enjoyed a blistering start to Ancelotti’s first full season in charge and have remained within touching distance of a top four finish.

The Toffees now have ten games left in the Premier League and are five points behind fourth placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

The AC Milan legend urged his players to produce consistently on and off the pitch as he insisted on improvements in all facets of the game at Goodison.

The Everton boss wants his side to improve technically and mentally to play the kind of football needed to challenge for Europe.

“We have to improve the consistency, we are a little bit up and down – although, less than in the past”, Ancelotti told Everton’s official site.

“Also, we can improve the quality of our football.

“We want more control of the game and more efficiency in possession, this is the technical aspect.

“The other aspect is the mental consistency, to be at a high level in every match.

“Also, to move forward, you always have to work to try to improve the squad.

“If you improve your squad, it is another part of improving yourself.”

Everton will look to respond to their manager’s words as they try to bounce back from two successive league defeats against Chelsea and Burnley when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park after the international break.