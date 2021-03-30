Javier Manquillo has insisted he can reassure the Newcastle United faithful that there is a lot of fight and determination in the Magpies camp to ensure they survive in the Premier League this season.

With only two wins in their last 18 league outings, Newcastle are currently just two points above the drop zone with both players and boss Steve Bruce being on the receiving end of criticism from their performances on the pitch.

The Magpies’ hopes of maintaining their top flight status in the current campaign took a massive hit in their latest league outing as they lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion before the ongoing international break.

Despite a demoralising loss against the Seagulls, Newcastle are still confident they can turn their season around, according to Manquillo, who has reassured the Magpies faithful that their team have a lot of fight left in them.

Manquillo stressed Newcastle need to put the Brighton loss behind them and pull together more than ever and push harder as one unit.

Asked whether he can reassure the fans that the Magpies still have a lot of fight left in them and determination to survive in the top flight, Manquillo told NUFC TV: “Of course, we are.

“There is nothing more of it, that is the only option.

“If we do not stick together as a group, we cannot achieve anything, and I believe everyone in the squad realises that and we are showing that too.

“We have to forget about what happened at Brighton because it was a bitter blow and pull together more than ever because we know that if we are playing well and in from, we can turn this situation around. “

Newcastle are up for a tough challenge on Sunday as they are set to host top four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.