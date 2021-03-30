Leeds United starlet Max Dean has revealed that he feels he has adapted well to the system the Whites play, due to the time has spent around the first team and Under-23s squad at Elland Road.

Dean put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at Elland Road last week and is set stay with the Whites until the summer of 2023; his first professional contract.

The coaching staff across all levels of football at Leeds are drilling first team boss Marcelo Bielsa’s style into their charges and Dean has had opportunities to be around the senior squad.

Dean revealed that he has developed a lot tactically and physically from exposure to the first team and through playing for the Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side.

The 17-year-old feels he has adapted well to Bielsa’s system and considers his new contract recognition for the hard work he has put in.

“I’m made up, I’ve been working all season towards this and it is great to finally get what I have been working for”, Dean told LUTV.

“I think coming back for pre-season, I came back as fit as I could be.

“I’ve worked hard, learnt how to play the system and I feel like I’ve adapted well to it.

“I’m learning loads being around the first team and the U23s as well, every day learning different physical or tactical sides to the game.

“I’ve developed a lot.

“I have learnt a lot about going forward but also my defensive duties as well, to make sure I know what I am doing when going backwards.”

Dean has been in top form for Leeds Under-18s, Under- 21s and Under-23s sides this season, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances and will hope to one day break into the senior squad.