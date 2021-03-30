Lyon sporting director Juninho has claimed that Fulham loan star Joachim Anderson could choose to continue in the Premier League next season.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Fulham on loan from Lyon last summer and has been one of the most important players in Scott Parker’s squad.

He has even been given the captain’s armband in certain games and is likely to play a major role if Fulham are to avoid being relegated back to the Championship in the final nine league games of the season.

Andersen is unlikely to want to play for Fulham if they are relegated and is scheduled to return to Lyon at the end of his loan stint this summer.

Juninho stressed that the club are prepared to welcome him back if he wants to return to Lyon, but claimed that the defender is likely to want to continue in the Premier League next season.

“I think he will want to extend his adventure in the Premier League”, the Lyon deal-maker was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato.

“He has played well at Fulham, and if he wants to come back, we will welcome him with open arms.”

Fulham are expected to want to keep Andersen if they survive but if they are relegated, it remains to be seen whether Premier League sides show interest in the Dane in the next transfer window.