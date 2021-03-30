Conor Hourihane has declared he wants Swansea City to achieve their goal of promotion into the Premier League as he looks to play an active role in the Swans’ push to close the gap on Norwich City and Watford at the top of the Championship table.

Following his arrival on loan from Aston Villa in January, Hourihane made an instant impact at Swansea, scoring on his league debut against Brentford.

The 30-year-old has since gone on to make 13 appearances for the Swans, grabbing five league goals in the process.

The Irishman’s continued success in finding the back of the net will be crucial for the Swans as they sit third in the Championship this season, with their sights set on automatic promotion.

Hourihane, a key member of the Villains squad that achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, stated his confidence in knowing what it takes to get Swansea over the line.

The Swansea loan star revealed his delight at the success of his move to the Liberty Stadium and stated that he remains committed to achieving the Swans’ most important goal of promotion to the Premier League.

“I know there is a pressure with the loan, and there is an onus on you to hit the ground running”, Hourihane told Swansea’s official site.

“Some players come in and don’t play as much as they would like, some don’t fit in with the style of play, but for me I felt this was really important to come here and kick on.

“I definitely feel I made the right move – wherever I have played I care about the club I represent.

“Obviously, I want to do well from a selfish point of view, but I also want to make sure I help that club achieve what it wants to achieve and be successful.

“I know what the goal is here, I know how great promotion is, and I know what is at the end of the road and I want to get this club get over that line.”

With Swansea three points behind second placed Watford with a game in hand, Hourihane will look to add to his impressive performances as the Welsh club look to close the gap on the top two.