Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has hailed Black Cats boss Lee Johnson’s self-confidence, explaining that the manager has belief in himself in whatever he does.

The former Bristol City manager took charge of League One club Sunderland in the first week of December, with the side sitting eighth in the league table.

Four months into his time on Wearside, Johnson has taken the Black Cats from eighth to third in the table and has positioned them to earn promotion.

Reflecting on the Englishman’s time at the club so far, former Sunderland star Elliott has pointed out how the manager was honest when talking about the areas of the team that needed improvement.

Elliott went on to insist that Johnson has significantly improved Sunderland and heaped praise on the manager for his self-confidence.

“Johnson came in and was immediately honest with us all, making it clear where he felt the team needed to improve“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“There is no doubt he has improved these aspects of the team.

“He always gives me the impression he is fully in control of what he is doing and has huge belief in himself

“‘Self-confidence is the best outfit’ is an analogy that comes to my mind when I think of how Johnson has turned this season around.

“Let us hope his wardrobe is full.“

Sunderland currently sit third in the League One table with 67 points from 36 games and are just three points behind table-toppers Hull City, who have played two matches more.