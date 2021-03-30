Outgoing Manchester City hitman Sergio Aguero has already received five offers for his services, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris-Saint Germain, Inter and AC Milan all keen on snapping him up on a free transfer.

The Citizens announced on Sunday that record goalscorer Aguero will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his current contract expires.

Aguero, who arrived in Manchester from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for his current club across all competitions.

Injury and illness have played a part in restricting Aguero to a peripheral role under Pep Guardiola in the current campaign and he is now set to take on a new challenge at another club next season.

Aguero is not short of suitors when he becomes a free agent as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, no fewer than five European heavyweights are keen on acquiring his signature.

Manchester City’s Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Ligue 1 giants PSG and Serie A duo Inter and AC Milan are claimed to have already tabled offers to the player.

The 32-year-old has made only eight Premier League appearances for Manchester City so far this season, scoring a solo goal but his stock still remains high in England and abroad.

Aguero, who has already won four top flight titles with Manchester City is on course to leave the club as a five time league champion and it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade from next season onwards.