Steven Davis has revealed leading Rangers and his country Northern Ireland are among his dream jobs in management but stressed his focus is currently on giving his best on the pitch.

The 36-year has entered the twilight of career as a professional, having broken through at Premier League outfit Aston Villa in 2004.

Davis is keen on earning his coaching badges and entering management when he hangs his boots up; a career which has seen him play top flight football in both England and Scotland along with his country Northern Ireland in the international stage.

The Gers star revealed it would be nice to one day become the manager of his current club while he also considers the Northern Ireland managerial role as a dream job.

However, Davis admitted he is long way from management and stressed that his current focus is on giving his best for his club and country on the pitch.

Asked whether Northern Ireland and Rangers are among his dream management jobs, Davis told Sky Sports Scotland: “Yes, it would be nice to get the both of them, but a long away.

“I think the first thing would be getting the coaching badges and making sure that I enjoy doing that side of things and I feel like I can give something to the game from that aspect as well.

“But at the moment the full focus is just on playing.”

Davis will become Britain’s most capped international male player if he plays in Northern Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on Wednesday, surpassing Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances.