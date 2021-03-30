RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that no decision has been taken with regards to Marcel Sabitzer’s future at the club amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sabitzer will enter the last year of his contract at RB Leipzig in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga outfit.

Several European heavyweights have been credited with an interest in the Die Roten Bullen skipper, including Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

The 27-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at the Red Bull Arena, but Nagelsmann has insisted the player has not taken any concrete decisions on his future despite interest from elsewhere.

Nagelsmann feels it is normal top clubs are keeping tabs on a player of Sabitzer’s calibre and stressed he is under contact at RB Leipzig until the summer of 2022.

“Nothing is certain about Sabi yet, neither in one direction nor the other”, Nagelsmann told German daily Bild.

“His contract with us runs until 2022.

“It’s normal that many clubs are looking at him.”

Sabitzer has been at RB Leipzig since the summer of 2015 and has nine direct goal involvements in 21 Bundesliga outings so far this season.