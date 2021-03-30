Spanish giants Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Manchester City loan star Pedro Porro, who is currently playing in Portugal for Sporting Lisbon.

Porro is currently on a two-year-long loan deal from Premier League giants Manchester City, as he bids to kick on with his development.

The 21-year-old is a fixture under coach Ruben Amorim and it has been suggested that the Leoes are keen on adding him permanently to their ranks in the summer.

Porro’s exploits in Sporting Lisbon colours in the current campaign have been acknowledged by his country Spain as he made his debut for La Roja in a 2-1 World Cup qualifier win against Georgia on Sunday.

And according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, there is interest Porro’s from the Spanish capital in the shape of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are keeping close tabs on Porro’s situation at Sporting Lisbon and are monitoring his progress.

Los Blancos have had to deal with injuries to their regular stars in the right-back position and see 21-year-old Porro as a solid long-term option.

If Real Madrid decide to swoop for Porro in the summer, they would have to convince Manchester City to recall the player from Sporting Lisbon prematurely and then sit at the negotiating table to potentially structure a deal.