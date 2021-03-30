Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has revealed he sent a text message to Ianis Hagi after his goal for Romania and expressed his delight at how the Gers star has progressed as a player this season.

After helping Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title, Hagi opened his goalscoring account for Romania by scoring the winner in the side’s 3-2 victory over North Macedonia in their World Cup qualifier last week.

Having watched the attacker in action during the international break, Gers first team coach Beale has explained that he was thrilled to see the player score his first goal for his country, especially considering he is the son of Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi.

The Englishman pointed out that Hagi turned 22 years old last October and expressed his delight at the attacker’s progress as a player over the course of this season.

Beale, who feels Hagi is blossoming every day, also asserted that the Rangers star is one of the best young players he has coached during his career.

“I watched Ianis, obviously it was fantastic for him to score his first international goal“, Beale told Rangers TV.

“Ianis turned 22 back at the end of October and he has had a fantastic year, domestically and obviously now with the national team as well.

“I see him blossoming every day.

“I’m in a unique position, I’ve worked with a lot of top young players and I’d put Ianis right up there.

“He is two-footed, he works hard, he is a lovely young man.

“So, for me, to see his growth this year has been fantastic.

“To score for his national team, bearing in mind who his dad is and the career his dad had, it is a special moment for the family, so I had a little text with Ianis.“

Hagi has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists from 38 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.