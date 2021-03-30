Southampton do not want to sell Danny Ings for a cut-price fee in the summer despite his contract situation and links with Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old striker will enter the final year of his contract at Southampton at the end of the season and is believed to be considering leaving the club if the right offer comes along.

Manchester City are interested in the striker, but he is unlikely at the top of their wish list of forwards and their top target is still Erling Haaland.

Ings has an offer of a new contract on his table from Southampton, which would make him the club’s highest-paid player.

But Ings is believed to be waiting to see whether any of the top clubs show a concrete interest in him in the summer before he decides to commit his future to Southampton.

However, it has been claimed that the Saints will not be selling the striker for a cut-price fee regardless of his contract situation.

Despite only a year left on his contract and injury-interrupted season, Southampton still want a top fee before agreeing to let Ings leave.

The south coast club see no sense in selling their top forward for a low figure in the summer transfer.

They would prefer to hold on to him for another year and see him leave on a free transfer than just let him go for a cut-price fee.