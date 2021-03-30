Southampton are yet to hold talks over a new contract with centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old centre-back is a proven Premier League performer and several clubs are believed to be interested in adding him to the ranks.

He will enter the final year of his contract at Southampton in the summer and it has led to speculation that he could leave the club in the coming months.

Tottenham are believed to be interested in the defender and Vestergaard himself said that he is flattered by the interest from the north London club.

The Saints want to keep the defender but it has been claimed that talks over a new deal are yet to begin between the player and the club.

Vestergaard is a key player in the squad and the club are unlikely to want to lose the centre-back in the summer.

But it largely depends on whether the 28-year-old defender’s head has been turned or he is still keen to stay at Southampton.

It has been claimed that the Saints are better prepared to absorb his potential loss as the club have a ready-made replacement in Mohammed Salisu in their squad.

Vestergaard joined Southampton from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018 and has made 69 appearances for the club.