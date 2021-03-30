Javier Manquillo has stressed the need for Newcastle United’s players to approach all of their remaining games in the Premier League this season with the same determination to win, irrespective of the quality of the opposition.

A 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest league outing has further cast doubt on Newcastle’s chances of surviving in the top flight in the current campaign as they only have a two-point gap above the drop zone.

The Magpies are gearing up for a tough challenge on Sunday in the league as they are set to lock horns with top four chasing Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle star Manquillo has stressed the need for his team to approach their nine remaining games of the top flight campaign with the same wining mentality irrespective of the quality of opposition they face.

The defender added only three points from every game count and urged his team to give 100 per cent every time they take to the pitch.

Asked what kind of mindset does he feels the Magpies need going into the Spurs clash, Manquillo told NUFC TV: “We have to have exactly the same attitude and mindset going into every one of those nine remaining games.

“All that counts for us is to try and pick up a win and the three points and not looking at our opponents to decide whether they present a tough or easier challenge, because every team in this league are very hard to play against and so it is all about giving 100 per cent.

“And above all, get that [Brighton] defeat out of our systems, as it was a tough one to take, and try to win the game.”

Newcastle managed to hold Spurs to a 1-1 draw when they crossed paths with each other earlier this season in the top flight and will now be looking to either equal or better that result come Sunday.