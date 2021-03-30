RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has insisted that Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate is aware of what he has at the club and insisted that the German outfit want to further develop him.

Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer and Liverpool are claimed to be close to working out an agreement with the defender.

The 21-year-old centre-back has a €41.5m buy-out clause in his contract, which makes it a straightforward deal if Liverpool can agree on terms with the player.

However, Krosche insisted that the defender is not thinking about a transfer and believes he is well aware of the good thing he has at RB Leipzig at the moment.

He said on DAZN: “I think that’s not an issue for Ibo.

“He still has a long-term contract with us. I think he knows exactly what he has got us in.

“And we know what we have in him.”

The RB Leipzig sporting director believes Konate is doing well this season and has the potential to be a brilliant player.

He insisted that RB Leipzig still want to work more with the defender and develop him further in the coming years.

“This year he is on the right track again.

“He is an extremely important player who has a lot of potential and we want to help him develop.”