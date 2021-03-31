Jonathan Barnett has insisted that Liverpool and Manchester City target Eduardo Camavinga is good enough to play in the Premier League next season.

The teenage midfielder will enter the final year of his contract at Rennes this summer and he has been tipped to leave the French club at the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid have been linked with Camavinga, while he has also been credited with interest from the Premier League in the shape of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Camavinga is still just 18 years old, but his agent Barnett believes that he is now ready to play in the Premier League due to the quality he possesses.

The agent admits he is unsure if his client will move to England, but is clear that playing in front of packed stadiums will not affect his game.

Barnett told The Athletic: “Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good.

“Whether he will or not, I don’t know.

“His background has been tough if you know what he went through as a refugee and the burning of his home [in Rennes].

“But his character is amazingly strong.

“He is not your average 18-year-old.

“Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him.

“He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

The France international has already made 75 appearances for Rennes and is tipped to leave the club in the summer.