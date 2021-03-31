Super agent Mino Raiola has not received any approach from Chelsea for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who is out of contract in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

AC Milan are sweating over their prospect of keeping the goalkeeper at the club as he continues to reject offers of a new deal.

He recently rejected another offer of a new contract worth €7m per season after taxes from the Rossoneri and has continued to delay his decision over his future.

The 22-year-old is believed to be waiting for AC Milan to confirm their participation in the Champions League next season before he takes a call on his future.

His contractual situation has led to claims that Chelsea are interested in snapping him on a free transfer in the summer.

But for the moment, there is nothing to the speculation and Chelsea have not made any moves for the Italian thus far.

Raiola, the super agent who manages Donnarumma’s career, has not been contacted by the Blues for his client yet.

It is unclear whether Chelsea will make a move for another goalkeeper until they can move Kepa Arrizabalaga on from Stamford Bridge.

But the longer Donnarumma’s contract impasse with AC Milan goes on, clubs are expected to explore the possibility of snapping him up on a free transfer.