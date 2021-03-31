Ben Godfrey has revealed that his ambitions with Everton are to start as many games as possible for the club and help them win every time they take to the pitch.

The defender has shone in his first season in Everton colours becoming a fixture under Carlo Ancelotti having arrived at Goodison Park from Championship side Norwich City last summer.

Godfrey has earned plaudits for the way he has stepped up, while slotting in across all positions in the backline, much to his boss’ delight with the Toffees’ injury woes this season.

And Godfrey has revealed he is aiming at becoming a regular in the Everton squad for the long run, starting as many games as he can, helping them win every time they play.

Asked what his ambitions with Everton are, Godfrey told Everton TV: “My ambition is to be a regular Everton player.

“Being in that starting eleven for as many games as I possibly can and hopefully have successful times and grab as many three points as we can on a weekend.”

The 23-year-old added that the top flight season he played with the Canaries after earning promotion from the Championship gave him invaluable experience and made him the player he is today.

“It was amazing to be promoted to into the Premier League and to compete against world class player and some of the best teams, the biggest teams in the world.

“Albeit we did not achieve what we wanted to achieve, but I enjoyed playing at the top level and again it was an experience that helped turn me into the player that I am today.”

Godfrey has started 20 league games for Everton this season and is tipped to be in be in the starting eleven on Monday when his team host Crystal Palace.