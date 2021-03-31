Chelsea loan star and Lorient midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that he wanted to move abroad since his temporary spell at Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old joined French top flight club Lorient from Premier League giants Chelsea on a season-long loan with a view to earning first team experience last summer.

Chalobah, who moved to France on the back of loan spells at Ipswich and Huddersfield Town, has gone on to establish himself as a regular at Lorient.

Looking back at his transfer to the Ligue 1 club, the midfielder explained that many expected him to join a Premier League outfit or a Championship side looking to earn promotion last summer.

Chalobah went on to reveal that he opted to join Lorient instead of staying in England as he wanted to move abroad since his time at Ipswich and is in no rush to fast-track his progress.

“A lot of people thought I would go to a promotion-chasing side in the Championship or a team in the Premier League“, Chalobah told The Guardian.

“I just think there’s no rush to where I want to get to.

“From the first season at Ipswich, I wanted to play abroad.

“Now I’m playing against teams like PSG, Marseille, Lyon.”

Chalobah has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Lorient so far this season, while scoring a goal in the process.