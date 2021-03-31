Cove Rangers star Jamie Masson has revealed he is buzzing at the prospect of taking on Scottish Premiership champions Rangers at Ibrox in his side’s upcoming Scottish Cup tie.

Scottish League One side Cove Rangers are gearing up to face top flight champions Rangers in a third-round clash in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

The Gers are undefeated in domestic competitions and have a formidable record at Ibrox this season where they will host Cove Rangers, but Toonsers star Masson is looking forward to the tie.

Masson revealed he and his family are ardent Rangers fans and it means a lot to him that he will finally be able to step on to the green grass at Ibrox.

The 27-year-old added that many of his team-mates are also buzzing at the opportunity to play against the top flight champions at their stomping ground and promised they will do their best to enjoy the occasion.

“We can now look forward to Sunday, everybody is buzzing at the prospect of playing at Ibrox, especially those, like myself, who have never played there before”, Masson told his club’s official site.

“It’s no secret that I and a lot my family are Rangers fans, so it will mean a lot to me.

“We will all do our best to enjoy the occasion and attempt to do as well as we can but we also know we are going to have to be ready to go again when we play Clyde in the league on the Tuesday.

“It’s great to have the cup tie to look forward to but the league is the priority as far as we are concerned.”

Rangers will be keen on adding the Scottish League One side to the list of clubs that they have sent back home empty handed come Saturday as they look to take another step towards adding the Scottish Cup to their trophy cabinet in the current campaign.