Former Borussia Dortmund man Ned Zelic has revealed his surprise at Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland working with super agent Mino Raiola as he has his father Alf-Inge Haaland at his side.

Erling has had an impressive first full season at Dortmund, scoring 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, and is considered one of the most in-form hitmen in European football.

The in-demand striker is being courted by several of Europe’s biggest spenders after his blistering performances in the Dortmund shirt, with Chelsea and Manchester City keen.

Raiola will have a big role to play in Erling’s future as the Norwegian international is one of the Italian super agent’s top clients.

Former Dortmund and Australia defender Zelic revealed his surprise at Erling joining forces with Raiola as he stated the Norwegian’s father Alf-Inge possesses the footballing knowledge to guide the youngster’s career.

Regardless of Raiola, Zelic believes that Erling is in a commanding position, with the former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge at his side.

“It’s surprising Haaland has an agent (Raiola)”, Zelic wrote on Twitter.

“His dad – Alfie – former footballer, knows the game inside out.

“Clearly in a commanding position without an agent.”

And Zelic dismissed thoughts that Raiola could boost Erling’s income, adding: “He’s already in a position to get max. Raiola will just take a huge chunk out of it.”

Some of Europe’s biggest clubs will be keeping close watch on the 20-year-old striker as Erling continues to rack up the goals at Signal Iduna Park.