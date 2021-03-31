James Milner has insisted Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sets the right example in the dressing room and on the pitch.

After lifting the Champions League and Premier League trophies in his last two seasons, the Liverpool captain has made 28 appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season.

Jurgen Klopp has used the former Sunderland midfielder in a variety of positions, with Henderson having been often drafted in to central defence to cover for injured players.

The Reds captain was forced off in the Merseyside derby against Everton with a groin injury in February and has been unable to feature in Liverpool’s last five matches after undergoing surgery.

Milner praised Henderson’s influence at the club and on the players as the 35-year-old stated that it was up to the senior players to set the standards in the dressing room.

Milner cited the Liverpool captain as an exemplary figure at the club, capable of setting the right mindset and taking the pressure off the manager.

“The manager has to set the right tone within the squad and the standards he expects, then obviously it’s down to us as a dressing room”, Milner told Liverpool’s official site.

“Hendo, the captain, does it fantastically well in terms of setting the right mindset in training and everything around the club.

“He sets the examples and the more we can take off the manager – he has got enough on his plate to be worrying about things in the dressing room – it’s down to the senior players in the squad.”

Henderson will hope to make his return to the Liverpool squad as the Reds set their sights on competing for the top four in the Premier League as well as chasing Champions League glory.