Juventus are considering offering Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United as part of a swap deal in order to sign Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United last summer from Ajax for a fee of €40m but he is yet to make his mark at Old Trafford this season.

The Dutchman has received few opportunities to start games and his performances have been subject to scrutiny, with the Red Devils losing to Leicester in the FA Cup in his last appearance in the starting eleven.

There are suggestions that clubs are considering taking Van de Beek away from Old Trafford and it has been claimed that Juventus are interested.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Serie A giants are considering offering Rabiot to Manchester United for Van de Beek in a proposed swap deal.

The Frenchman is one of the players Juventus are considering moving on in the summer transfer window.

A move to England has been mooted and Juventus are considering trying to land Van de Beek by using him in a swap deal.

Manchester United have been insistent that they are not prepared to give up on the Dutchman after just one season.