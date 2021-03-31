Lille defender Sven Botman is part of Manchester United’s shortlist of defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old defender moved to Lille from Ajax last summer and has made a massive impression in his first season in England.

He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the winter window but the Reds categorically denied any interest in the defender.

There is talk of Tottenham also appreciating the centre-back, but it has been claimed that there is more Premier League interest in the Dutchman ahead of the summer.

Manchester United have put his name on the shortlist of targets as they look to bring in a centre-back in the next transfer window.

Botman is being closely followed as Manchester United decide on whom to finally go for in the summer.

The 21-year-old defender has started 29 of Lille’s 30 Ligue 1 games and his commanding performances at the back have caught the eye of Manchester United’s scouts.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is believed to be Manchester United’s top target but his €80m price tag is likely to be a problem.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Villarreal’s Pau Torres who is claimed to be keen on a move to England.