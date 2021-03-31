Polish FA scout Przemek Soczynski is keen to see what Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski does once he rises through the ranks from the Under-18 side.

The teenage winger joined Liverpool last summer and has scored five times in 15 appearances for the Reds Under-18 side this season.

He recently grabbed headlines after scoring a brilliant goal following a solo run from midfield and that has brought him to the attention of scouts and people in Poland.

Musialowski is already being termed the ‘Polish Messi’ but Soczynski, whose job is to keep track of talents for the Polish FA, feels that he needs to improve his decision making if he does not want to get found out at a higher level.

The scout told The Athletic: “He needs to develop his tactical skills, making decisions on the pitch.

“As sometimes he is losing the ball but at this age, he is being given the green light to dribble past those players.

“But at the Under-23s or in the first-team they need him to make better decisions.”

Soczynski conceded that it is always hard to gauge how young talents such as Musialowski would go on to develop but insisted that he needs to remain relatively injury-free in the coming years.

The Polish scout also wants to see how he reacts to playing at a higher level once he is drafted into Liverpool’s Under-23 side and eventually into the first team.

“It’s hard to predict what will happen for him in the future.

“I hope he will stay free from injuries and keep developing.

“At the moment he is proving himself at Under-18s level.

“We next need to see him do that in Premier League 2 and then get a chance in the League Cup, FA Cup or maybe go out on loan.

“I am excited about him but I know we need to stay calm as well. He is still developing.”