Lee Clark has expressed is strong belief that Newcastle United are not going to show Steve Bruce the exit door in the current campaign, but stressed whether he continues in his post or leaves could be taken out of his hands.

Bruce’s future at St. James’ Park is under the scanner with his team only registering two wins in their last 18 Premier League games, a run that sees them locked in a relegation battle at the moment.

The Magpies are just two points above the drop zone at present and it is a topic of discussion among the Newcastle faithful and pundits alike whether Bruce will keep his job if they continue on the same track.

Ex-Newcastle star Clark believes the Magpies are unlikely to sack Bruce in the current campaign and will back him no matter how the season plays out.

Clark also feels the decision on whether to stay or leave at St. James’ Park could be taken out of Bruce’s hands, but stressed the Tyneside outfit have been poor on the pitch for an extended period now.

“But I don’t see him getting sacked”, Clark told the Daily Star.

“I don’t see the club making a change.

“They’ve done it before this late and it hasn’t worked. I think they’re going to stick with Steve Bruce no matter what.

“I think it’ll only take a couple of wins from now to the end of the season to make them safe. Hopefully he can do that.

“There are big decisions for the club to make.

“There are big decisions for Steve to make personally. Does he need this? His health and family are the most important things.

“The decision might be taken out of Steve’s hands himself. But it certainly hasn’t been a good watch. They haven’t performed for many, many weeks now.”

Newcastle have nine games left in the season to ensure their survival in the top flight with the first clash coming on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.