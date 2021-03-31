Sheffield Wednesday favourite Miguel Llera has insisted that the Owls deserve to play in the Premier League and stressed the need for them to retain their Championship status this season.

Llera joined Sheffield Wednesday from Blackpool on a short-term loan deal in November 2011 and eventually joined permanently in the following January.

In his first full season at Hillsborough, the Spaniard helped the Owls to earn promotion from League One to the Championship, where they have played since then.

Nine years down the line, Sheffield Wednesday face the threat of dropping down to the third tier again, with the side sitting 23rd in the Championship table, six points off safety.

Llera, who has fond memories of his time with the club, has stressed the need for the Owls to retain their Championship status for next season and insisted that they deserve to play in the top flight despite their current situation.

“I have been back a couple of times to watch the games but it’s never the same as when you’re on the pitch“, Llera told The Athletic.

“I have lots of good memories of the fans and that’s the best thing, the fans and all they do for the club.

“I wish the best for the fans and the club — they need to stay in the Championship, they deserve the Premier League.

“I will never forget the relationship with the fans, this club is for them.”

With nine more games left to play in the league, Llera will be hopeful that the Owls can climb their way out of the relegation zone.