Alfredo Morelos has insisted Rangers still have the same desire and motivation to push on and win all their remaining games, including the Scottish Cup, even though they have already won the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers were able to snatch the Scottish top flight title in early March on the back of an undefeated league run that has only seen them drop points on five occasions in 33 outings.

The Gers still have their eyes on ending the league campaign without registering a single loss while they also have the Scottish Cup left to play for.

Morelos has insisted Rangers’ hunger for success has not diminished despite clinching the league title as they are motivated as ever to win all of their remaining games this season, especially the Scottish Cup.

The Colombian vowed his team are prepared to give everything for their fans and excited for club football to resume soon.

Asked how determined are all the players at Ibrox to push on for more success, Morelos told Rangers TV: “We are really happy.

“We still have a few games left to play and we’ll have the same motivation and desire to win them.

“Even though we’re already champions we have the same desire and belief to win the Scottish Cup and we’re excited to get back to playing.

“We will be back on the pitch again soon to give everything for the fans, they really deserve it.”

Rangers are back on the pitch at the weekend in a Scottish Cup third round tie against Cove Rangers at Ibrox.