Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has expressed his strong belief that Black Cats starlet Jack Diamond has great potential and stressed being awarded a new contract at the club is just the beginning for him.

Diamond put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, pledging his loyalty to club until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearance for the senior team so far this season across all competitions and is among the most highly rated youngsters in Johnson’s squad.

Sunderland boss Johnson believes having signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light is just the start for the winger as he has great potential and is improving with each passing day.

The 39-year-old expressed his delight in securing Diamond’s signature on fresh terms and revealed he is very excited for what the future holds for the talented starlet.

“I’m delighted for Jack that he has signed a new contract”, Johnson told Sunderland’s official site.

“This is just the start for him.

“He has fantastic potential and some great attributes, and his performances are getting stronger and stronger as the days go by.

“We are very excited about Jack’s future with Sunderland AFC.”

Diamond, who made his senior debut for Sunderland in October 2018, will be determined to earn more game time under Johnson and potentially earn a regular spot in the near future.