West Ham United have an option to extend Angelo Ogbonna’s contract by one more year before his current deal expires at the end of next season, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old centre-back has been a major part of West Ham’s plans over the last few years and has played a key role in them doing well this season.

He has missed the last six games due to an ankle injury and missed out on making the Italy squad this month due to his injury layoff.

The Italian will be out of contract at the end of next season but West Ham are under no pressure to offer him fresh terms at the moment.

It has been claimed West Ham have an option to extend his stay by one more season next year as part of the agreement between the club and the player.

Ogbonna has made 25 appearances for West Ham this season in all competition and is waiting to return to the team once he is fit.

David Moyes will count on his experience as West Ham look to break into the top four or at least finish in the European spots.

The defender is also looking to finish the season strongly in order to make it to the Italy squad for this summer’s European Championship.