Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted record signing Rodrigo has already justified his transfer fee with the way he has showed his quality for the Whites so far this season.

Rodrigo arrived at Elland Road last summer from La Liga outfit Valencia for a club record £26m as competition for Whites hitman Patrick Bamford.

However, the Spaniard has played more of number 10 role, sitting behind the strikers under Bielsa and has had to spend spells on the sidelines through injury and illness.

Rodrigo only has three goals to his name from 20 Premier League appearances and is yet to start a game since early February after suffering a groin injury, but Bielsa has insisted the 30-year-old is happy and well under him.

Bielsa stressed Rodrigo has already justified his transfer fee with the quality he has added to Leeds and backed him to get back to his top form as soon he regains full fitness.

“He [Rodrigo] arrived in his best version”, Bielsa told a press conference.

“He was at his best level prior to his injury at Leicester.

“The level he was at during that period was a very good one.

“What he was giving to the team with the way he can unbalance an opponent was all very positive.

“For me, Rodrigo has already shown how important he can be to Leeds.

“He has already justified his transfer fee with his abilities.

“We hope to have him healthy for a considerable amount of time.

“If this happens, he will be able to show his ability very quickly.

“For me, it’s very difficult to obtain a player of his qualities in football at the moment.

“What happens is when a player goes a period without playing it’s difficult to absorb.”

Leeds are set to host Sheffield United in the top flight at the weekend and will be keen on doing the league double over their city rivals having came out on top 1-0 when they clashed earlier in the campaign.