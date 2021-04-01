Lee Johnson has urged Sunderland to make sure they do not switch off during the business end of the season, even though it is set to be testing in terms of fatigue.

Johnson has driven Sunderland up the League One standings and the Black Cats are now looking to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Sunderland are third and have a game in hand on second placed Peterborough United, who are just two points ahead. Johnson knows that the games are now coming thick and fast, with little room for error, and has urged his side not to switch off despite the accumulation of matches.

“Concentration is the hardest thing, to not fatigue mentally and tactically. You have to remain switched-on”, Johnson said at a press conference.

“There will be sides in this division that do switch off, and we have to ensure that we’re not one of those.

“Of course, we still have something to play for which gives us a focus, and it’s just a case of keeping our eyes on the prize really.

“We have to make sure that if there is any of that performance anxiety, that we get ourselves back into line.”

Sunderland are due to play host to Oxford United on Good Friday, before then making the trip to promotion rivals Peterborough on Easter Monday, for what could be a crunch clash.