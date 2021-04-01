West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce has expressed his desire to hold on to Chelsea loan star Conor Gallagher for an extended spell beyond the current campaign, provided his team are able to maintain their top flight status.

Chelsea starlet Gallagher is current on a season-long loan deal at Premier League rivals West Brom as he continues to gain valuable first team experience.

Gallagher has 22 league starts to his name and is currently under the tutelage of Allardyce, who is firm admirer of the midfielder.

Allardyce expressed his desire to hold on to Gallagher for another spell at West Brom, provided his team, who are currently locked in a relegation battle, manage to avoid the drop.

The Baggies boss sees great potential in Gallagher and explained he will develop into a tougher and determined player at the Hawthorns, where he will probably lose more than he wins, unlike at his parent club Chelsea.

“If we stay in the Premier League, I would hope he [Gallagher] would be here, not Chelsea”, Allardyce told a press conference.

“He would be better off being with us.

“When you lose more than you win, it makes you tougher and more determined.

“It will only stand him in good stead.”

West Brom are currently 19th in the league and are ten points adrift of safety; it remains to be seen whether they can turn their season around in the remaining nine games.