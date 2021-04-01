Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has backed Tyler Roberts to learn from his mistakes while on international duty with his country Wales, after he was sent home from the squad early.

Roberts and two of his national team-mates were sent back to their clubs by Wales on Monday for allegedly breaching protocols.

Prior to the situation with his national team, the 22-year-old was having arguably his best period on the pitch so far this season as he finally earned an extended starting role at his club Leeds under Bielsa.

The Argentine admitted his charge Roberts committed an error in not adhering to the rules, but backed him to learn from his mistakes and come back stronger.

Asked how he feels Roberts can learn from Wales episode, Bielsa told a press conference: “Any player that doesn’t adhere to the rules, having accepted them, commits an error.

“Errors always have consequences.

“Some of them are positive. To not repeat the same mistakes again and others have worse consequences as they sanction you for your mistakes.

“Surely this will help him to not make mistakes which are not convenient.”

Bielsa explained Roberts has already received a sanction from his national team but stressed he is not aware what the Wales association’s position is on the matter at the moment.

“When a situation like this will be solved when he doesn’t commit this error again.

“He already received a sanction from his national team, which is an important one.

“I don’t know what the position is of their staff or the federation, who are the people who resolve this matter.”

Leeds are set to host Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby at the weekend in the Premier League and it remains to be seen what role if any Roberts will play in the clash.