Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson is of the view that the pressure is on Rangers to win in their upcoming Scottish Cup tie and believes his team have what it takes to pull off an upset.

Scottish League One side Cove Rangers are up for a tough challenge at the weekend as they are set to travel to take on Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants are yet to taste defat at home in domestic competitions this season but Toonsers skipper Megginson is keeping a positive outlook despite the cards being stacked against his team.

Megginson has insisted the pressure is on Sunday’s hosts to win the game as they are the top flight champions and have the most to lose in the tie.

The 28-year-old added that his team approach every game with a winning mentality and expressed his belief that they can spring a surprise at the home of the Scottish champions.

“If we didn’t think we could [win] there would be no point in going there. It will take a lot of luck, a top performance from ourselves and for Rangers to have an off day”, Megginson told a press conference.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing – the Scottish champions, a Highland League side or one from our own division – it’s not in our nature to do anything other than try to win the game.

“It’s the Scottish Cup, you never know what’s going to happen, I will have all of my fingers crossed. Sunday gives us as chance to show Scottish football how good a team we are.

“Rangers are the champions and a top-quality side but we want to do the very best that we can.

“It’s something we can go and enjoy, there is no pressure on us.”

None of Rangers’ top flight rivals have been able to return from Ibrox with at least a point in the bag and the Gers will be keen on keeping their pristine record at home intact come Sunday.