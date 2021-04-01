Pep Lijnders has insisted Liverpool’s new signing Ozan Kabak possesses huge potential and has adapted extremely well at Anfield after his loan move from Schalke.

The 21-year-old Turkish international was brought in to bolster the defence after the injuries of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and made his Premier League debut for Liverpool when he came off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Leicester in February.

Kabak has formed a defensive partnership along with Nathaniel Phillips, with the duo helping to keep three clean sheets in all three games they have started together, including their second leg win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

The Liverpool assistant coach believes that the young centre-back has huge potential to grow into a big talent and revealed that the Schalke player has settled in at Anfield.

After Kabak’s impressive performances in the matches against RB Leipzig and Wolves, Lijnders felt it undeniable to overlook his impact at Liverpool.

“Ozan is a big talent, so much progression is still possible”, Lijnders told Liverpool’s official site.

“He adapted fantastically inside our club from a context like Schalke and had an immediate impact with Liverpool FC.”

Kabak will look to help Liverpool add more clean sheets to their tally as the Reds look to break into the top four with nine games remaining.