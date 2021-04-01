Joey Pelupessy has admitted the uncertainty surrounding his future at Sheffield Wednesday is something he is aware of, with his contract set to end in the summer, but stressed he is focused on helping his team at present.

Pelupessy is among a host of players whose contracts at Hillsborough are set to expire in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have not had the best of seasons in terms of financial, managerial and contractual situations with their players, in addition to their struggles in the Championship, but Pelupessy has chosen to have a positive outlook.

He admitted his contractual situation does pop up in his head time to time, but believes if he continues to work hard and help his team, good things will happen to him.

“Of course, it [my future at Sheffield Wednesday] is sometimes in my head, but this last period is so important for the club and myself”, he told a press conference.

“I believe if you work hard something good will come for you in the future.

“If I think about it too much or focus too much on that it doesn’t help me.”

Pelupessy acknowledged there is uncertainty surrounding his immediate future at Hillsborough but stressed his focus is on helping his team avoid relegation and then wait and see what the future brings for him.

“You look what at what I’m going to do, but for myself, I focus on the games

“I played three games in a row

“In the last one and a half weeks without the game, I work on myself to stay fit and do what I have to do.

“The first thing is to stay up.

“If we can do that, the rest will come.”

Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently 23rd in the league, are gearing up for a tough challenge on Friday as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on promotion chasing Watford.