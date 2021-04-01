Ipswich Town star Gwion Edwards has revealed his team are learning every day from new boss Paul Cook and are determined to make the most of their opportunities to get back into the playoff spots in League One.

The Tractor Boys are three points outside of the top six at the moment and have ten games left in League One to ensure they earn a chance at potentially clinching promotion.

With a new manager at the helm in Cook, Ipswich are going through a period of adaptation with only one win under him in six league outings, but winger Edwards is confident better days are coming.

Edwards revealed that he and his team-mates are learning every day from their manager and are determined to play in his style in the right way on the pitch as soon as possible.

The winger added that Ipswich need to see their upcoming games as opportunities to climb back into the top six as they are currently within touching distance of a playoff spot.

“We have to view it as an opportunity because we’re within touching distance”, Gwion told Ipswich’s official site.

“It’s two really big games for us and we have been working really hard on things this week.

“We have to look for six points and we have to pull our fingers out.

“As I said we’ve been working hard and doing things to improve.

“We’re learning every day under the manager and we want things to click on the pitch.

“We’ve played Bristol Rovers twice this season and come away with two wins but we know it’ll be a tough game.

“They’ll come to Portman Road fighting and we certainly won’t be thinking that anything will be easy.”

The fixtures are coming in thick and fast for Ipswich as they are set to host Bristol Rovers on Good Friday and then travel to Rochdale on Easter Monday.