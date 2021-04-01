Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts is confident that Harry Kane will not leave Spurs this summer and insisted that the striker would cost more than £150m even if he was up for sale.

The England international, who has scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League this season, has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2024.

However, with Jose Mourinho’s side sitting sixth in the league table and out of the Europa League, there have been suggestions that Kane could leave Spurs at the end of the season.

Despite the 27-year-old being linked with a move to Manchester City among other clubs, Tottenham legend Roberts is confident that he will not leave the north London outfit.

The Englishman also insisted that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy would want a fee way above £150m even if he decided to sell Kane this summer.

“You won’t get Kane for £150m“, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“Mr Levy will want a lot more if he ever sells, but Kane [is] going nowhere so write about something else.“

Kane made his senior debut for Tottenham at the age of 18 and it remains to be seen if he will put an end to his association with the club this summer.