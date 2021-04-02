Arsenal and West Ham are actively looking into a deal for Slavia Prague’s 19-year-old forward Abdallah Sima, according to Eurosport.

The teenager is currently playing in his first season as a senior footballer and has already caught the eye of many with his performances for Slavia Prague.

Sima has scored 15 goals and provided six assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for the Czech Republic giants so far in the campaign.

With the forward impressing both in the league and Europe, clubs have started considering him as a potential target and are looking into a deal for him ahead of the summer.

Premier League duo Arsenal and West Ham are the two clubs actively looking into the possibility of acquiring his services going into the transfer window.

Italian Serie A champions Juventus have had a look at Sima and consider him as a potential star for the future, but the London clubs appear to be considering moves in the summer.

Out of Arsenal and West Ham, the Gunners will have the chance to take a close look at the Senegalese when they lock horns with Slavia Prague in the Europa League next week.

Primarily a right sided forward, Sima can also operate on the left flank and through the centre.