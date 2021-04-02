Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has insisted that it is clear that England manager Gareth Southgate has complete trust in Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips has earned seven caps for England since breaking into the team last year and started all three games during the recently concluded international break.

He is almost guaranteed to be in the squad for this summer’s European Championship, but there are question marks over whether he will be in the starting eleven if and when Jordan Henderson returns.

However, Dorigo stressed that it is clear that Southgate has put his faith in Phillips and the Leeds star also reacted impressively to the responsibility he has been entrusted within the England team.

The former White insisted that Phillips cannot do much more than he has already done to be in the England starting line-up consistently.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Surely he trusts Kalvin Phillips, as simple as that, to play him in those sort of important games, they are World Cup qualifiers.

“To be able to go in there and be trusted by the manager, play like he has done, I think it is really impressive.

“Of course when he came off against Albania, I thought that’s when Albania were at their best, he kept him on for the whole game against Poland.

“He clearly trusts him a great deal, he is on set-pieces and I am not sure what more Kalvin can do other than score a hat-trick, which is not his job.

“What he does, he does it really well.”

Phillips will play an important role for Leeds as they look to finish their first season back in the Premier League strongly and break into the top half of the table.