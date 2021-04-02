Leeds United defender Robin Koch has revealed he is keen for the Whites to put Liverpool and Manchester City to the sword as the Whites look to finish the season by winning as many games as possible.

With nine games remaining in the season, Leeds have all but ensured they will remain in the Premier League for one more campaign as they are currently 11th in the standings, far away from the drop zone.

The Whites can now look up at possibly breaking into the top half of the table and they have no plans to slow down, according to defender Koch.

After Saturday’s Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United, Leeds have games coming up against Manchester City and Liverpool, and Koch revealed that he wants to beat the teams that finished first and second in the Premier League last term.

On a personal note, Koch, who has returned to the first team fold from a spell on the sidelines, stressed he is looking at getting back to the pitch on a regular basis and playing the game he loves.

Asked what his goals are for the remainder of the season, Koch told LUTV: “Yes, I think for me it is to get back on to the pitch, play the games, play football and be back with the boys in the stadium.

“And I think for all of us it is to win a many game as possible.

“Maybe get some points against big opponents like Manchester City, Liverpool.

“And yes, of course the Manchester United game is a big game for us.”

Leeds ended a three-game winless streak in the top flight as they edged past Fulham 2-1 in their last outing and will now be determined to build on that win.