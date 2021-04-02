Jack Harrison has revealed his personal aim in the current Premier League campaign is to add at least ten top flight strikes to his name and stressed he is determined to achieve that in the Whites’ remaining games.

Harrison has been a lively presence for Leeds on the flanks under Marcelo Bielsa this season and has found the back of the net six times in 28 league appearances, along with five assists.

Leeds still have nine games left in the top flight and Harrison is keen on making the most of every opportunity he gets to play in to tick off some personal targets, in addition to helping his team finish the season strongly.

The winger revealed that he has set himself a target to hit double figures in top flight goals this season and has every intention of achieving that in the remaining games.

The current campaign is Harrison’s first season in the Premier League and he added he has learned a lot and is enjoying his football at the moment.

Asked whether it has been a dream season for him, Harrison told LUTV: “Yes, it has been good.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs and I have definitely learned a lot playing in the Premier League.

“But I said to myself at the start of the year, I would like to get ten goals and so I am still going to be pushing these last eight or nine games to try and achieve that.”

Leeds are set to lock horns with Sheffield United at the weekend in the top flight and Harrison will be determined to possibly get on the scoresheet and add to his tally against the Blades.